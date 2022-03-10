Sheikh Rasheed offers Rangers, FC security to opposition

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, while offering Rangers and FC security to the opposition and announced stern action against those who resorted to violence.

Addressing a press conference at Lal Haveli, Sheikh Rasheed said that the army has said that we have nothing to do with politics. “I’m ready to give you Rangers, FC security and vehicles, don’t complain about being short of numbers in the end.”

The opposition has stormed federal lodges as it has failed to get the required majority for the no-confidence motion.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the no-confidence motion has failed and the opposition cannot complete the magical number of 172 MNAs to impeach Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The opposition needs an excuse to flee”.

The minister said according to the constitution, no private militia is allowed. MNA Jamaluddin and Salahuddin are sitting in the police station willingly, no one arrested them, he added.

Read more: ANSARUL ISLAM: POLICE CONCLUDE OP TO OUST JUI-F VOLUNTEERS FROM PARLIAMENT LODGES

Sheikh Rasheed said that those who are paving the roads will also be stopped. Please do not take the law into your own hands. The law will take action against the violators, he added.

Regarding Parliament Lodges’ action, the minister said that 19-member of a private militia have been arrested, while several fled after changing clothes.

Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is perusing the independent foreign policy despite difficulties.

Comments