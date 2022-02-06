Those taking up arms against Pakistan not to be spared: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that those taking up arms against Pakistan will not be spared by the Pakistan Army, ARY NEWS reported.

“I am currently unable to comment on talks with TTP and Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold a meeting after his China visit and then I will be able to comment on it,” the interior minister said during a presser.

He, however, made it clear that anyone taking up arms against the country will not be spared and Pakistan Army will respond to their nefarious designs.

“20 terrorists have been killed in the Balochistan operations after attacks in Panjgur and Nushki while nine soldiers embraced martyrdom,” he said and added the armed forces are ready to safeguard the homeland against all threats.

Sheikh Rasheed further blamed that India do not want to let any opportunity to hurt Pakistan go in vain and the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan had hurt them.

Speaking regarding the meeting of opposition leaders yesterday, the interior minister said that they have no fear of the opposition bringing a no-confidence motion. If these money launderers and corruption gangs wanted to join hands they could do so but the government will not bow before them, he said.

