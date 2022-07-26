Sheikh Rasheed asks PDM parties ‘who are their favorite judges’

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed has expressed his indignation for calling the bench headed by CJP as a ‘fixed bench’, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed was reacting to the criticism of coalition government on the judges. In his tweet, the former minister said it is very sad to call the bench of SC , a ‘fixed bench’.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the Supreme Court is being targeted. He asked the PDM parties who are their favorite judges?.

چیف جسٹس کے بنچ کو فکسڈ بنچ کہنا انتہائی افسوسناک ہے۔2ووٹوں کے سازشی پرائم منسٹر پر بھی عدم اعتماد لانا ہوگا۔فوج کے بعد سپریم کورٹ کو نشانہ بنایا جارہا ہے۔اتحادی بتائیں کہ ان کے پسندیدہ جج کونسے ہیں۔یہ اثاثے بیچ کرمعیشت کو مزید تباہ کررہے ہیں۔اب ن لیگ بھی الیکشن سے بھاگ رہی ہے — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 26, 2022

All government parties had announced to boycott the court proceedings after the three-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected their plea to form a full court bench on the matter.

While addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they raised a demand for the supremacy of law and justice in the country.

