Rawalpindi police gets week to recover Sheikh Rasheed

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday gave one week time to Rawalpindi police for the recovery of Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, ARY News reported.

Rasheed who was arrested in September from Rawalpindi filed a plea through his lawyers Sardar Razzak and Sardar Shehbaz in the LHC Rawalpindi Bench.

The IG Punjab, RPO, CCPO Rawalpindi and SSP Operations were made respondents in the case.

In today’s hearing, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani appeared before the court. Upon being asked by the court, the police official sought more time for the recovery of Sheikh Rasheed.

“How much more time do you need for recovery, what you have done so far,” the court asked the cops. The RPO Rawalpindi said the officers being held responsible for the arrest were not present in the area on that day.

We need a bit more time for recovery, the RPO informed the court.

We are giving you a week’s time as the last chance to recover Sheikh Rasheed else the court will pass an order with a warning.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned until October 27.

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) head Sheikh Rasheed was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in September.