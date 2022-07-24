Sunday, July 24, 2022
Sheikh Rasheed says political instability heading Pakistan towards default

LAHORE: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday warned that political instability is heading the country towards ‘default’, ARY News reported.

The Awami Muslim League chief in his tweet called the present financial condition of the country the greatest economic crisis. He said ‘important’ decisions have to be taken before August 30, if not, no one will be available to run the government.

Sheikh Rasheed said strong state can only ensure politics to flourish in the country.

Earlier, he criticized former president Asif Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif saying that Zardari is a threat to the constitution and unity of the country. He said they are working on a foreign agenda and named Nawaz Sharif as an equal participant in this conspiracy.

