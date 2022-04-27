Sheikh Rasheed predicts fresh elections near Eid

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed has predicted that the fresh elections will be held near Eidul Azha as he has received positive reports regarding the polls before May 31, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While talking to ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Sheikh Rasheed said, “They told us selected. We are now telling them that you are selected and imported. They told us to hold elections. We answered them that the elections will be held at an appropriate time.” Regarding elections, Rasheed said that they are now demanding fresh polls but the present government is not giving a specific time.

“I have news that elections will be held. A solution to organise new elections will come forth within 15 to 20 days. Elections is the national interests, regardless of the constitution of a federal cabinet. Some people are becoming a hurdle in the process, however, they will take some time to realise this situation.”

The ex-interior minister said that everyone should sense the situation if Imran Khan gives a call for the Islamabad march. “I’ve told my friends to settle this issue before the call to Islamabad march. The imported rulers will soon flee the country.”

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan once again called upon the nation to get ready for his call to launch a long march toward Islamabad.

Addressing the PTI workers’ convention in Lahore, Imran Khan said that his party will observe Ramadan 27 (a possible Shab-e-Qadr) as “Shab-e-Dua” (Night of Prayers) and urged all Pakistanis to join PTI’s Shab-e-Dua for the “real freedom of Pakistan”.

The former prime minister also asked party representatives to launch a public campaign at the Union Councils level in their constituencies for preparations regarding the party’s Islamabad march. “I want 2 million people to reach Islamabad on my call,” he added.

