Sheikh Rasheed: “Protests, rallies democratic right of political parties”

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Thursday that protests and rallies are democratic right of the political parties, ARY News reported.

While talking to the media, Sheikh Rasheed said that he will participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march tomorrow and later he will head to Rawalpindi. “This fight is all about elections.”

“The country needs peace but there is a weak government. Pakistan Army is the guarantor of the national security and we want to maintain its respect and dignity.”

Rasheed said that the ruling political parties were fully aware of not being able to challenge Imran Khan. The former interior minister said that Islamabad is not the property of an individual and Rana Sanaullah will not find to way to run away from the federal capital.

He added that protests and rallies are democratic rights of the political parties. The AML chief suggested the federal government to not create hurdles for the marchers.

Earlier on Tuesday, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had announced to start long march on Friday, October 28, from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The anti-government long march will begin on Friday at 11:00 am and the PTI chairman will deliver his last speech of the first day at Azadi Chowk.

The party leadership has directed its activists for launching the publicity campaign and installing camps on the route of the march.

