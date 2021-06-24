Sheikh Rasheed says Punjab police to arrest Lahore blast culprits soon

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that Punjab police is closing in on the culprits wanted in Lahore’s Johar Town blast.

“Nation will soon get a good news soon as Punjab police are close enough to arrest the culprits behind Lahore blast,” Sheikh Rasheed said in a video statement released on Thursday.

He said that elements who want to spread unrest and pressurize Pakistan will always fail as the country will never bow down to such tactics.

On the Afghan and Iran borders situation, he said that 86 percent and 46 percent fencing has been completed on Afghanistan and Iran border respectively.

He reiterated that the Pakistani nation, along with the Army, will continue their journey towards progress and peace.

Read more: ‘BOMB BLAST’ IN LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN KILLS THREE, INJURES 23

At least three people, including a six-year-old boy, lost their lives while 23 others got injured in a bomb blast outside a house in Lahore’s Johar Town area.

Speaking to the media at the site of the blast, Punjab IG Inam Ghani said a bomb planted in a car went off. The vehicle cannot reach its target due to police barriers.

A first information report (FIR) of the blast has been registered on the complaint of SHO City Police Station Abid Baig against those involved in the bomb blast.

The FIR has been filed under charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and the explosives act, according to officials. Three unknown men were mentioned in the case.