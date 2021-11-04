Sheikh Rasheed says ‘railways ministry was easier as compared to interior’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will complete his five-year term, reported ARY News.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rasheed said he stands by the agreement he signed with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and also discussed taking the issue to Parliament with Saad Rizvi.

“I received the directions from PM Imran Khan during the current ceremony that only two ministers will talk on TLP issue,” the interior minister said and added that he is not aware of whose matters settled with whom, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term.

Rasheed said that he does not care about ministries as he is serving as a minister for the 15th time and reiterated that he stands with Imran Khan no matter what.

Sheikh Rasheed complained about getting a ‘strange’ ministry of interior and added that Railways ministry was far more relaxed as compared to this.

Sheikh Rashid said that the government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 service in Islamabad and a MoU will be signed.

Earlier in the day, sources said the Punjab home department has recommended the chief minister to lift the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Govt-TLP pact

On October 31, the religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced that the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb had made the announcement.