Sheikh Rasheed reacts to opposition’s call to stop OIC CFM session

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s warning of blocking the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) CFM session in Islamabad, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has challenged the opposition to dare to stop the international moot.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said they will handle the opposition in a ‘polite’ manner. We will send them back in a civilized manner.

Commenting on the OIC moot, Sheikh Rasheed said that the participants of the moot are guests of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army grantees their security.

SAPM for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gilll alleged that the opposition wants bloodshed and chaos everywhere, OIC is not a PTI conference.

He said that people were seeing that Imran Khan was standing on principles and would not allow the OIC conference to stop or spread chaos.

Shahbaz Gill said that two people in Faisalabad tried to sell their conscience.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned the entire opposition will not let the OIC conference take place if no-confidence motion was not tabled on Monday.

He was addressing the media after a meeting of the united opposition in Islamabad.

