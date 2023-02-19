Sheikh Rasheed says can be killed for supporting Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has asserted that he could be assassinated for supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking to ARY News programme ‘Aitraz Hai’, the former minister spoke about the days he spent in jail, saying that he would have died in jail if he did not have blankets and sleeping pills.

Sheikh Rasheed noted that the police officers illegally raided his house and took away his phones. The AML chief further said that he would be the first to give arrest in Jail Bharo Tehreek, adding that he could be killed for supporting Imran Khan.

“The PTI chairman had already pointed out that Asif Ali Zardari was behind a new plot to assassinate him,” he added.

Speaking of the elections, he urged Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to announce the dates for polls, saying that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was running away from the election and wants to disqualify Imran.

Earlier in the day, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed urged President Arif Alvi to announce the election date tomorrow (Monday) or resign from his office.

“As per the constitution, the president can give an election date,” Sheikh Rasheed said while talking to media men in Lahore.

Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is yet undecided over contesting by-polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The former minister claimed that elections in the centre and provinces will be held at the same time.

Comments