Sheikh Rasheed says PDM govt failed in achieving economic targets

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said the government utterly failed in achieving economic targets set for FY2022-23, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed took to Twitter to react to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

Never seen such an economic survey before, Sheikh Rasheed said in his tweet and added even Dar is unable to understand what is happening to the national exchequer.

“Despite accepting IMF demands, the government failed in reviving the stalled loan programme.”

Read more: Govt unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23

The government is clueless about the flight of the dollar in the country.

Earlier, Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar presented Pakistan Economic Survey 2022-23 to highlight the performance of the coalition government in the outing fiscal year.

While talking about the outgoing fiscal year 2022-203, the minister said Pakistan achieved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 0.29 percent for the outgoing fiscal year, missing the target of 5pc by a wide margin.

“In first quarter of FY2023, floods engulfed a large part of agriculture land and disrupted the domestic supply. Flood damages, GDP loss, and rehabilitation expenditures are Rs. 3.2 trillion (US$ 14.9 billion), Rs. 3.3 trillion (US$ 15.2 billion), and Rs. 3.5 trillion (US$16.3 billion),” he said.