Sheikh Rasheed says he advised PM Imran to dissolve Punjab Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab Assembly but the premier rejected his suggestion, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that he presented a proposal to PM for the dissolution of the provincial assembly amid opposition’s plan to bring no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but the PM rejected his advice.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had turned down my proposal to call [fresh] elections, dissolve the Punjab Assembly and impose governor’s rule in Sindh,” he said.

While speaking on opposition’s no-trust motion the interior minister said that things will be clear during the period March 29-31. ” The fate of the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be decided by March 31,” Rasheed added.

About opposition’s public meetings, Sheikh Rasheed maintained that his ministry will provide security to the PML-N public gathering while JUI-F is not allowed to hold today’s rally and sit-in in the federal capital as their no-objection certificate (NOC) had expired.

In response to a question about the claim made by the premier that he had written a letter about “foreign-funded conspiracy” out to topple his government, the interior minister said: “International conspiracies are a reality, but I have no idea about the letter that the PM had referred to in his Parade Ground speech on Sunday.

