Sheikh Rasheed says ‘imported govt to be sent packing soon’

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said Saturday that the ‘imported government’ will be sent packing soon after the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Punjab by-polls on July 17, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed announced to firmly stand beside Imran Khan. “I am telling the imported government that July is an important month. PTI will have to win in the by-polls to send the imported government packing.”

The AML chief reiterated the demand to immediately organise fresh elections in the best interests of Pakistan.

The public gathering was also addressed by Pervez Khattak. Former federal minister and PTI leader, Pervez Khattak said the call for fresh elections is the only solution to steer Pakistan out of the crisis.

Khattak said the masses are protesting in large numbers against the increasing inflation and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government.

The PTI leader said the former prime minister Imran Khan controlled inflation and denied accepting each and every demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said the record-high inflation has broken the bone of the masses.

Pervez Khattak appealed to the masses to vote for PTI in the next general election and give the two-thirds majority to Imran Khan so that legislation can be done without anyone’s help.

