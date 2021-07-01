Sheikh Rasheed says India blaming Pakistan for its failure

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday categorically rejected an “irresponsible statement” by India’s minister of state for home affairs regarding alleged drone attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY News reported.

“Pakistan has nothing to do with a drone attack in IIOJK, New Delhi should provide evidence supporting its allegations against Pakistan,” Sheikh Rasheed said while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He strongly condemned the statement of the Indian minister for state for home affairs and said New Delhi use to put every blame of its failure on Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has no hostile ambitions against any of its neighbors as we desire peace and stability in the region.

On the Afghanistan issue, the interior minister said the fencing work along the Pak-Afghan border is underway at full pace and 88 per cent of the work has been completed.

Read more: Pakistan rejects India’s ‘misleading’ statement on drone attack in IIOJK

“The fencing process will be completed in the next two months.”

Rasheed hoped for peace and stability in Afghanistan after pull out of the US troops.

Expressing his views on the upcoming general elections in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sheikh Rasheed said PM Imran Khan is going to hold public gatherings in the valley and he urged the masses to vote for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for their better future.