Sheikh Rasheed says next eight days are ‘important’ for Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said the next eight days are ‘important’ for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed said: “He thinks the upcoming eight days are important.”

The senior politician said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan will announce date on which he will reach Rawalpindi and added he and party leaders will be his guests at the Lal Haveli.

Rasheed observed that country’s condition is becoming tense with every passing day and the masses want decisions. The former interior minister said Imran Khan’s demand for early elections in the country is legitimate.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed vows to accord warm welcome to Imran despite threats

Our protest will be peaceful and no one take the law into their hands, he added.

Commenting on the meeting between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and President Dr Arif Alvi, Rasheed said he too is planning to meet the president.

Exclusively talking to ARY News on Thursday, Sheikh Rasheed said, following the ‘threatening call’, he has been asked to limit political activities.

Rasheed said a drone from Islamabad daily comes for surveillance of Lal Haveli. “I have asked the shooter to take it down if it comes again.”

Comments