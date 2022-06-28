Sheikh Rasheed says will not leave Imran Khan despite pressure

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has asserted that he will not leave former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan despite pressure, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking during the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, the AML chief noted that he was not concerned about politics but national security at the moment. “I want to tell those responsible in Pakistan that the ground conditions are very bad,” he added.

In response to a question about any pressure to leave Imran Khan, Sheikh Rasheed said that he will always support the PTI Chairman and will not leave him at every circumstance. “I’m not the part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but stand by Imran Khan for Pakistan,” he added.

The former minister pointed out that the allied parties are criticized the ruling government over its ‘incompetence’. “Immediate elections are the only solution to the current anarchy,” he added.

Sheikh Rasheed further Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has finished the politics of Nawaz Shaif. “Those responsible in removing Imran Khan did not check the reality, the nation is being punished after the PTI chairman’s ouster,” he added.

“The circumstances have changed. The people of Pakistan are aware of their rights and will not allow any more rigging in elections,” he said, warning of a civil war if elections get rigged.

The AML chief added that by-elections on 20 seats in Punjab may not be held, hoping that a major decision of the Supreme Court would come in July.

