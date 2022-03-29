Sheikh Rasheed suggests elections in July

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has suggested that Prime Minister Imran Khan should introduce a good budget and the organisation of elections after Hajj 2022 in the month of July, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Rasheed, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said that he has only three demands to make here including one from the nation to stand in the support of PM Imran Khan, the second is the Nalalai Expressway project and the organisation of transparent elections in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the people of Rawalpindi are responsible ones who knew well about the challenges of the country. He added that foreign funding was made to topple PM Khan-led government, however, it was not a failure of the sensitive agencies as they knew everything.

The interior minister said that he is always standing side-by-side with Imran Khan even if he consults him or not. He added that he is not the one who blackmails people during a difficult time.

Sheikh Rasheed admitted that a global conspiracy was hatched to topple PM Imran Khan-led government but it will fail.

Rasheed said that the government will make all-out efforts to stop the opposition from getting the support of 172 lawmakers for the no-confidence motion against PM Khan likely on April 3.

He said that March became a very busy month for the interior ministry. He said that four terrorists including suicide bombers had been arrested from Islamabad.

Regarding Usman Buzdar’s resignation, Rasheed said that Buzdar and Chaudhry Sarwar are like brothers to him. He added that notification will also be issued regarding Buzdar’s resignation and victory and defeat are part of politics.

