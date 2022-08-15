Sheikh Rasheed terms delay in elections ‘death’ of democracy

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed on Monday said that Shehbaz Sharif should make a Charter of Democracy instead of a Charter of Economy, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Sheikh Rasheed challenged the political opponents and said the nation understands that the illness of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari is an excuse to run away.

Whether the cowardly Nawaz Sharif returns homeland or not, or is qualified or remains disqualified, it does not matter anymore.

شہبازشریف میثاق معیشت کی بجائے میثاق جمہوریت کریں۔شفاف الیکشن کی تاریخ طےکریں اور فیصلہ قوم پر چھوڑ دیں۔140ملین باشعور نوجوانوں کی جیب میں موبائل فون ہے۔10کروڑ لوگ غربت کے شکنجے میں آگئے ہیں۔سیاسی تصادم بڑھ گیا تو سیاست دان بھی نشانے پرہونگے۔الیکشن میں تاخیر جمہوریت کی موت ہوگی. — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 15, 2022

Targeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said that the premier should make Charter of Democracy instead of offering Charter of Economy. Fix the date of transparent election and leave the decision to the nation, he added.

He said that if the political conflict increases, the politicians will also be on the target, the delay in the election will be the death of democracy.

