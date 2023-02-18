Sheikh Rasheed to be indicted in Zardari remarks case on March 2

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad fixed March 2 for the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in a case pertaining to levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the case and announced to indict PTI ally Sheikh Rasheed on March 2.

During the hearing, the court was informed that the investigation officer (IO) had submitted a challan against the former interior minister at the Abpara police station.

Sheikh Rasheed requested the court to adjourn the case till March 15 as he had to attend a conference on March 2.

At this, the judge said he could not adjourn the case for long as challan had been submitted by the IO in the case. “Charges would be framed against the former interior minister on March 2,” the judge observed.

Speaking outside the court, the AML chief slammed the incumbent government over the economic policies and rising terrorism and hoped that only Supreme Court (SC) could save Pakistan from political chaos.

He said the government had decided to hold provincial and federal elections at one time, adding that the ruling coalition was running away from polls.

Rasheed granted bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted bail petition of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed in a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A high court bench comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani ordered release of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed over Rs 50 thousand bail deposit.

He was arrested from his Rawalpindi residence in the early hours of Thursday Feb 02 and was on judicial remand in jail over a case of levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a ‘murder plot’ for Imran Khan.

Rasheed had moved IHC to seek bail after a district and sessions court rejected his bail petition.

In his petition, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad argued that he was arrested over his remarks against PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, but the former president has not filed any complaint against him.

He termed the case registered against him as ‘political victimization.

The case

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, complainant PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP to disrupt the country’s peace, the FIR added.

Comments