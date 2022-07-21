Sheikh Rasheed urges SC to intervene and order immediate elections

LAHORE: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday demanded the Supreme Court (SC) to intervene and order immediate general elections in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed asked the SC to take suomoto notice and ensure immediate elections in Pakistan.

He said August 30 is the last date and the GE should be announced before that.

Lashing out at the PMD government for increasing inflation, he said the plight of the masses has worsened and they are suffering financial problems. Pakistan is heading towards anarchy and fresh elections are the only way to avert the situation.

Sheikh Rasheed alleged that former president Asif Ali Zardari is trying to buy the consciences of the MPAs ahead of the crucial Punjab CM election.

He said Asif Ali Zardari has caused a dent to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the recent Punjab by-polls and went on to say that differences have been created between Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier this week, the coalition government decided to complete its tenure despite a major loss in the recently-concluded Punjab by-elections.

The development was announced by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique during a press conference after an important meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance parties held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

