Sheikh Rasheed ordered to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days

RAWALPINDI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has ordered Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rasheed, to vacate Lal Haveli within seven days.

The ETPB in its verdict said Sheikh Rasheed and his brother have ‘illegally’ occupied seven properties including Lal Haveli. Both the APML chief and his brother failed to present relevant documents about the property despite several chances.

The ETPB while rejecting AML chief’s plea for transfer and regularization of the properties, ordered the former interior minister and his brother to vacate the properties including Lal Haveli within seven days.

The verdict said the hearing was adjourned several times on the request of Sheikh Rasheed to present the documents of the property but he failed.

The verdict further said the ETPB has decided to take back the control of the properties as per directions of the Supreme Court.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

This is not the first time Rasheed receives ETPB’s notice as he had claimed to receive an eviction notice in October 2016.

The board’s regional administrator had claimed that Rasheed was served a notice for an occupied land adjacent to the building being used by the AML chief.

