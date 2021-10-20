Sheikh Rasheed warns of chaos and anarchy ahead of opposition’s protest

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday has warned the opposition parties of creating anarchy during the protests, ARY News reported.

The government has no objection to the protests of opposition parties, if they remain within the ambit of law, Sheikh Rasheed said while talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, here today.

The interior minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring the situation regarding inflation. He said the Prime Minister will complete his mandated tenure.

To a question, he said the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the homeland. He said Pakistan Navy once again tracked and blocked the Indian submarine from entering Pakistan’s waters.

Earlier addressing an event, Sheikh Rasheed expressed the commitment to take steps towards bringing improvement in the hospitals of Rawalpindi. He said Nullah Leh expressway and Ring Road Projects have been approved.

Earlier this week, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would launch nationwide protests against rising inflation from October 20 (today).

The PDM head announced this while talking to the media here in Islamabad.

“Issues such as inflation, electoral reforms, the use of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 were discussed in the meeting,” he had said, adding that PDM huddle rejected the NAB ordinance and use of EVMs in next general elections.