Sheikh Rasheed’s elder brother passes away

RAWALPINDI: Elder brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has passed away on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Rasheed took Twitter to pronounce the sad news of his brother’s death and appealed to the nation to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

The funeral prayers of Lala Sheikh Rafique Qamar will be offered at 6 pm today in Kot Radha Kishan.

Different personalities have expressed their condolences with the interior minister and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

