Sheikh Rasheed’s elder brother passes away

RAWALPINDI: Elder brother of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has passed away on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Rasheed took Twitter to pronounce the sad news of his brother’s death and appealed to the nation to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

انتہائی افسوس کے ساتھ اطلاع ہے کہ میرے بڑے بھائی لالہ شیخ رفیق قمر رضائے الہی سے انتقال کرگئے۔ ان کی نماز جنازہ آج بروز بدھ شام 6 بجے کوٹ رادھا کشن میں اداکی جائیگی- آپ سب سے مرحوم کے لئے دعاؤں کا درخواست گزار ہوں۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 17, 2021

The funeral prayers of Lala Sheikh Rafique Qamar will be offered at 6 pm today in Kot Radha Kishan.

Different personalities have expressed their condolences with the interior minister and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

