Sheikh Rasheed’s indictment deferred in Zardari remarks case

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad deferred the indictment of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed in a case pertaining to levelling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rasheed in his statement asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has ‘solid information’ about PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s alleged plot to have him killed.

The indictment which was supposed to take place today was adjourned until April 14 due to the non-appearance of Sheikh Rasheed’s lawyer as he was busy in the Supreme Court.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah fixed April 14 for the indictment of the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The case

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed was booked under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

In the FIR, complainant PPP divisional president stated that the AML chief tried to badmouth a former president and cause a “permanent danger” to the PPP co-chairman and his family.

With his provocatory allegations, Rasheed wants to cause a fight between the PTI and the PPP to disrupt the country’s peace, the FIR added.

