Sheikh Waqas Akram accuses Khawaja Asif of sabotaging PTI-govt talks

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram, accused Defense Minister Khawaja Asif of sabotaging the negotiation process between his party and the incumbent government.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Sheikh Waqas Akram clarified that the ongoing talks were not for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but were aimed at securing the release of unjustly imprisoned political leaders.

“We are not asking for any deals; we are demanding justice,” Akram stated.

Sheikh Waqas Akram added that the negotiations with the government are focused on addressing the incidents of May 9 and November 26, aiming to resolve the political crisis.

PTI leader mentioned that for the sake of national interest, PTI had been forced to engage in talks with people they would otherwise avoid. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to end the current instability in the country.

Akram further noted that while the formation of a committee and the beginning of talks are a step forward, the true measure of trust would only be evident in the coming days.

“In a few days, we will see who is truly serious about resolving the situation,” he added.

Read more: Govt seeks charter of demands from PTI as first round of talks conculde

Despite engaging in talks, Sheikh Waqas Akram admitted that he still did not feel comfortable shaking hands with certain individuals, though he acknowledged that the responsibility for these talks lies with designated negotiators.

Govt-PTI negotiations

The federal government sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the maiden round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Salman Akram Raja is expected to join the talks shortly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the first round of negotiations due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting.

Additionally, Opposition leader Omar Ayub was also not able to participate in the talks due to his court appearance.

The next meeting will be held on January 2.