Sheikh Waqas Akram joins PTI

Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Waqas Akram along with his supporters has joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Waqas, who has served as federal minister during the tenure of PML-N government from 2013-18, met with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and joined PTI along with his companions.

The former premier extended a warm welcome to the former minister on joining PTI.

In June 22, Sheikh Waqas Akram announced his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates in the Jhang by-elections.

The by-elections were held in Jhang on the constituencies PP-125 and PP-127.

In 2018 general elections, Akram contested for NA-115 Jhang seat as independent candidate but remained unsuccessful. He lost to PTI candidate Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.

Waqas Akram’s father Sheikh Muhammad Akram had won the 2013 election from the platform of the PML-N.

The father and son duo remained loyal to the PML-N and Waqas was considered very close to the PML-N leadership.

