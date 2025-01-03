Civil disobedience’s first phase in full swing, claims Sheikh Waqas

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that the first phase of the civil disobedience movement is ongoing and will continue, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Sheikh Waqas highlighted the adverse effects of internet shutdowns, noting that millions of dollars in remittances have been halted due to the disruptions. He accused the government of violating the Constitution and the law, claiming that there is no peace and order.

He clarified that negotiations with the government would not be linked to any court decisions. “We are not seeking deals with the government but demanding justice,” Waqas said.

Sheikh Waqas also reaffirmed that the release of the PTI founder, Imran Khan would only happen through the legal process. He described the civil disobedience movement as a stand against a corrupt system and expressed confidence that the success of the movement would become evident within a couple of months.

He emphasized that overseas Pakistanis have been fighting for their rights for decades and are now demanding their right to vote.

Earlier, Waqas accused Defense Minister Khawaja Asif of sabotaging the negotiation process between his party and the incumbent government.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Sheikh Waqas Akram clarified that the ongoing talks were not for an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) but were aimed at securing the release of unjustly imprisoned political leaders.

“We are not asking for any deals; we are demanding justice,” Akram stated.

Sheikh Waqas Akram added that the negotiations with the government are focused on addressing the incidents of May 9 and November 26, aiming to resolve the political crisis.

PTI leader mentioned that for the sake of national interest, PTI had been forced to engage in talks with people they would otherwise avoid. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to end the current instability in the country.

Akram further noted that while the formation of a committee and the beginning of talks are a step forward, the true measure of trust would only be evident in the coming days.

“In a few days, we will see who is truly serious about resolving the situation,” he added.