Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates gulf’s largest digital arts centre in Dubai

DUBAI: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, inaugurated Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest immersive digital art centre.

Representing a new era of modern immersive art, the establishment of the centre further enhances Dubai’s position as the city of the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinity Des Lumières Dubai (@infinitylumieres)

The centre, which opens to the public on 1 July, offers an unforgettable, multi-sensory and vibrant journey presented through the art of Van Gogh’s Starry Nights, DannyRose Studio’s Dreamed Japan “The Images of the floating world”, and Thomas Vanz’s fully digital creation, Verse.

Spread over an impressive 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven artistic platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images.

Speaking on the ocassion, Sheikha Latifa said that Dubai’s adoption of ambitious cultural projects, such as Infinity des Lumières, strengthens the emirate’s position as the global capital of the creative economy, following the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

She added that Infinity des Lumières will not only bring a unique art experience to the public in Dubai, but also attract digital creatives to establish their practice and thrive in the emirate, providing them with an innovative platform that would open up prospects for a prosperous future within the UAE and the region.

Catherine Oriol, Director of Infinity des Lumières, said: “This is a momentous occasion for us at Infinity des Lumières and a great honour to have Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum grace us with her support for the grand opening. We are also grateful for the visionary powerhouse that is Dubai Culture, which leads the cultural and creative movement in the emirate with its ambitious vision and effective enabling role, for its support for our young brand.”

In May 2021, Dubai Culture announced its partnership with Infinity des Lumières to promote the future of art and culture in the city, marking the beginning of a new era of digital artists. Through the support of Dubai’s sophisticated community of talents, Infinity des Lumières will spend the coming year creating a niche community, where tech-driven artists have a place to gather and innovate.

The art centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations for the world to marvel.