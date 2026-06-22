SHEIKHUPURA: In an unfortunate incident, a traffic warden opened fire on a passenger over a dispute regarding a seat in a passenger van in Sheikhupura on Monday. The passenger was shifted to a hospital in critical condition, ARY News reported.

According to details, a scuffle broke out at Bati Chowk over who would sit in the front seat of the van.

In a fit of rage, an enraged traffic warden drew his pistol and opened fire on the passenger, identified as Amjad.

The victim was immediately rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The traffic warden, identified as Rana Shakeel, fled the scene after the incident.

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The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the B-Division police station on the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh.

Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Sargodha, ARY News reported.

Police said the Class 2 student went out to buy something from a nearby shop and was lured away by two men working at the store. Both shop employees have been taken into custody, officials claimed.

Read More: Sargodha tragedy: Minor girl allegedly raped, killed near local shop

Family members said the girl left home to get items and went missing. Her body was found during the search, after which the police started an investigation.

Sources said initial questioning of the two suspects is underway. Forensic evidence and other material are also being collected.

Police said the post-mortem report and investigation will determine the exact nature and motive behind the incident. The body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy.