Sheikhupura woman ‘gang-raped’ by robbers in front of her family

SHEIKHUPURA: In yet another horrific incident of sexual assault, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified robbers in front of her family in Punjab’s Sheikhupura district, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident was reported in Sheikhupura’s Bhikhi area on Tuesday.

As per the reports garnered, two armed robbers allegedly gang-raped a woman and an attempt was also made to rape another woman during the robbery who was 8 months pregnant.

According to the victim’s father, the Bhikhi police registered a case of robbery but did not include the rape provision in the FIR.

The victim’s family have demanded justice from the higher authorities, while the victim woman has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice.

In a similar sexual assault case reported today, a man along with his three friends allegedly gang-raped his fiancee after intoxicating her inside a vehicle in Faisalabad.

Police said that a man named Saif had intoxicated her 15-year-old fiance and raped her with his three friends in a vehicle in Faisalabad’s Awais Nagar.

They said that he kept raping the girl by threatening her to make her indecent video viral on social media. Moreover, the prime suspect Saif had also snatched Rs80,000 cash and jewelry from the girl.