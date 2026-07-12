Shekhar Suman's comments on Aamir Khan go viral

Well-known Indian actor and presenter Shekhar Suman recently made satirical comments regarding Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” Aamir Khan, whose third marriage took place this month. After divorcing his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, Khan married his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in a private family ceremony.

The revelation of the Lagaan actor’s third marriage sparked widespread controversy on social media, with many users taking sharp jabs at him. Shekhar Suman also expressed his thoughts on the matter, refusing to hold back while sharing his views.

The 63-year-old addressed the issue during a monologue on his YouTube chat show, Shekhar Tonite, remarking, “This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something until you achieve it.”

He went on to say, “Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It’s often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances from this man.”

Shekhar Suman quipped that while the current government struggles to run a “double-engine” system efficiently, Aamir is successfully operating a “triple engine.” Media reports also suggest that Khan intends to construct a multigenerational home where Rao and their son, Azad, will reside.