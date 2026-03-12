Exclusive: Shell declares force majeure to clients who buy Qatari LNG

Shell, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas ‌trader, has declared force majeure on LNG cargoes it buys from QatarEnergy and sells to its clients worldwide, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Qatar, the world’s ​second-largest exporter of LNG, announced a production halt at its ​77 million tons per annum (mtpa) facility last week and declared ⁠force majeure on LNG shipments.

Other Qatari LNG ​buyers, including TotalEnergies and some Asian companies, have received force majeure notices ​from Qatar and told customers they would not be selling them Qatari LNG as long as the facilities remain shut, two other sources said.

A person familiar with ​the matter said TotalEnergies has not declared force majeure, a notice used ​to describe events outside a company’s control, such as a natural disaster, which ‌usually ⁠releases it from contractual obligation without penalty.

Both Shell and TotalEnergies have long-term partnerships with QatarEnergy and are partners in the company’s massive North Field expansion project which aims to boost capacity by 2027.

Analysts estimate Shell ​takes 6.8 mtpa ​of Qatari LNG, ⁠while TotalEnergies takes 5.2 mtpa.

Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times last week that it ​would take “weeks to months” to return to normal deliveries, ​even ⁠if the war ended today. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on LNG shipments on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters last week that the force majeure notices sent ⁠to ​clients stated that LNG deliveries for March ​will not be affected, with the impact being felt as of April.