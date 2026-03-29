Sher Afzal Marwat slams corruption, governance in KP

Dera Ismail Khan: Sher Afzal Marwat has alleged that corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government departments has reached its peak, claiming that recruitments are being made on the basis of money rather than merit, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media, Sher Afzal Marwat raised serious questions over the delay in cabinet formation, alleging that ministries are being “sold.” He warned that those who pay for ministries would focus on recovering their money instead of serving the public.

He stressed that the return of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is necessary to fix party affairs, adding that the PTI founder is being misbriefed and kept away from facts.

Criticizing the current provincial leadership, he termed it inexperienced and incapable of organizing large public gatherings. He also admitted that resigning from assemblies and ending governments were major political mistakes.

Marwat said the release of the PTI founder would not be possible without a strong protest or decisive long march. He warned that Pakistan is facing a war-like situation, with Middle East tensions affecting the economy.

He further cautioned that without reforms in party leadership, more political damage is likely, noting rising disappointment among workers and increasing difficulty in mobilizing public support for protests.

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