Sher Afzal Marwat invited to join PPP

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) member National Assembly Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman invited Sher Afzal Marwat, who has been ‘expelled’ from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to join his party, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman said, “We invite Sher Afzal Marwat to join the PPP under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is determined to make Pakistan a modern country.”

The PPP MNA asked Sher Afzal Marwat to join his party ranks, saying that, “They can serve the nation together.”

Makhdoom Jameeluz Zaman will soon meet with Sher Afzal Marwat in Islamabad, the PPP MNA’s spokesperson said.

Earlier the PTI, in a notification, endorsed by PTI Additional Secretary General Firdous Shamim Naqvi, announced to suspend Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership, which has been denied by the PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, terming the notification “fake”.

The PTI leadership is at odds over suspending the basicparty membership of MNA Sher Afzal Marwat.

“The notification regarding the cancellation of Sher Afzal Marwat’s membership is fake. It’s not possible,” he said in response to the notification.

“The committee has come to the conclusion Sher Afzal Marwat has no regards for the rules and discipline of the party and he considers himself above the party regulations, [which] consequentially badly affected the image of the party and party narrative.

“On the basis of findings of the committee and his latest statements and complaints received, the committee has recommended termination of his membership and the same has been approved by the founding chairman lmran Khan,” the notification claimed.

It further said the committee also had stated that if Marwat was an honourable person, he should resign from the National Assembly seat which he won as a nominated PTI candidate and seek re-election.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader Marwat on May 11 received a show-cause notice for the violation of the party’s code of conduct and policy.

The notice was issued by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and asked Marwat to explain his statements within three days, which have been deemed damaging to the party’s reputation.