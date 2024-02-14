24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Sher Afzal Marwat claims Asif Ali Zardari contacted him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat on Wednesday claimed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari contacted him, last night.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad, Sher Afzal Marwat said ‘Asif Zardari contacted him last night around 11pm through few people.’

Marwat revealed that the former president said PTI is their priority for forming government in centre, not Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The PTI leader said he informed party’s leadership after establishment of contact with the PPP leadership.

I will inform PTI founder about the political contacts tomorrow, said Marwat.

Pakistan People’s Party on Tuesday decided to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in forming government in centre.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also constituted a six-member committee to contact and coordinate with political parties.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the PPP said the committee comprises Qamar Zaman Kaira, Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri and Shuja Khan.

