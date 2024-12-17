Sher Afzal Marwat suggests NA committee over political issues

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat suggested constitution of a committee of the house over the country’s situation in the National Assembly session on Tuesday.

Treasury members welcomed the proposal and called it ‘a gust of fresh wind’.

Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said, “If the PTI has constituted a committee for dialogue, they should formally send a message”. “Political issues could only be resolved with political talks,” he said.

“Until and unless the political dialogue between government and the opposition not started, the system won’t run smoothly,” Rana Sana said.

“I believe if the talks begin, a solution will emerge,” he added.

On the tone of political discourse, Khawaja Asif urged for moderation: “If you speak positively, I will respond positively. Hostility only invites hostility.”

Asif stressed that issues can only be resolved through love and mutual respect, not through threats and bitterness.