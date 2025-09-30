Sher: When and where to watch the last episode?

Danish Taimoor and Sarah Khan fans assemble; get ready for the final episode 39 of their blockbuster ‘Sher’, this Thursday, October 2.

As upsetting as it can be, it is time to bid goodbye to your favourite duo, Raees Sher Zaman and Dr Fajar, so get ready to witness the conclusion of this greatest story of love and revenge, in the final episode of ‘Sher’, set to be screened in cinemas across Pakistan.

Yes, you read that right, makers have announced to screen the finale of ‘Sher’ on the big screen, besides the TV airing; however, episode 39 will not be made available on YouTube. So make sure to catch the power performers on screen at 8 p.m., on October 2.

But, there’s more to it. Do you want to watch the hotly anticipated last episode before everyone else does? Read on to get a bonus tip!

Download the ARY Zap application on your phone now to log in and watch the finale an hour before the TV airing, i.e. at 7 p.m., on Thursday.

Notably, ‘Sher’, headlined by A-list stars Sarah Khan and Danish Taimoor, also features Arjumand Rahim, Sunita Marshall, Ravisha Khan, Nadia Afgan, Munazzah Arif, Salman Shahid, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Faizan Sheikh, Hassan Niazi, Nabeel Zafar, Taqi Ahmed, Aamna Malik and Atiqa Odho in the ensemble cast.

iDream Entertainment backs the project, helmed by veteran actor-director Aehsun Talish, on the script of ace playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah.