Sherani forest fire intensity brought down

QUETTA: The intensity of the fire in a Pine Forest in the Sherani area of Balochistan Pakistan has been brought down, ARY News reported.

This was stated by the Balochistan secretary for forests Dosteen Jamaldeni. He said that the Irani Fire Fighter jet has reached Sherani and currently taking part in the operation to douse the raging fire.

Jamaldeni confirmed that the intensity of the forest fire has been brought down with the continued efforts by the rescue teams.

Efforts are underway for the complete dousing of the fire.

Located at the juncture of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the wildfire started on the K-P side but due to strong winds, it spread to other areas, including Sherani and Musakhail.

The area people lament that no measures had been taken by the local administration and the Forest and Wildlife Department to control the fire, however, the forest department officials were also stating different reasons behind the fire.

Koh-e-Sulaiman is also known for being the world’s largest chilghoza (pine nut) forest on higher elevations. The 26,000-hectare forest produces around 640,000 kilogrammes of chilghozas annually.

