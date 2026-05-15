Sherri Papini claims 2016 kidnapping wasn’t a hoax
The bizarre and captivating story of Sherri Papini continues to fascinate true crime fans, especially with the release of the Lifetime movie Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini gaining renewed attention on Netflix.
Whether you are revisiting the 2016 headlines or discovering the case for the first time through the lens of actress Jaime King, the real-life timeline of this disappearance is more twisted than any Hollywood script.
The mystery began on November 2, 2016, when Sherri Papini went for a routine jog in her Redding, California, neighborhood and seemingly vanished into thin air. Her husband, Keith Papini, found her cell phone and earbuds on the side of the road, sparking a frantic nationwide search. For 22 days, the country watched and prayed for the mother of two. On Thanksgiving Day, a miracle appeared to happen when Sherri was found alive on the side of a highway 150 miles from home. She was emaciated, bruised, and bound in chains, claiming she had been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who tortured and branded her during her captivity.
For years, Sherri Papini stood by her harrowing story, but investigators remained skeptical of the inconsistencies in her account. The breakthrough finally arrived in 2020 through advanced DNA profiling. Evidence found on Sherri’s clothing matched an ex-boyfriend rather than the mysterious female captors she described. Under questioning, the ex-boyfriend admitted that Sherri had been staying with him voluntarily in Southern California the entire time she was missing. He revealed that Sherri had even instructed him to physically harm and brand her to help sell the story of her abuse.
The legal fallout was swift once the truth caught up with her in March 2022. Sherri Papini was arrested on charges of mail fraud and making false statements, eventually signing a plea deal and admitting the entire kidnapping was a meticulously planned hoax. Her sentence included 18 months in federal prison and an order to pay over $300,000 in restitution to cover the costs of the massive search and investigation. Her personal life also collapsed, as her husband filed for divorce and sole custody of their children shortly after her arrest.
After serving 11 months, Sherri was released from prison in late 2023. However, her story didn’t end there. In a shocking 2025 docuseries titled Caught in the Lie, Papini broke her silence, seemingly doubling down on parts of her story and claiming she was indeed a victim despite her legal confession.
The film Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini offers a dramatized look at the psychological complexity of the case. It explores the “supermom” persona Sherri projected and the devastating impact her lies had on her family and the community that rallied to save her. For those looking for the ultimate true crime deep dive, the Papini case remains a chilling reminder of how easily the line between fact and fiction can blur. You can stream the story now to see how one of the most famous hoaxes in American history unfolded.