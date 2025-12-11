Sherrone Moore, fired by Michigan, jailed on assault allegation

Sherrone Moore, fired as Michigan’s football coach earlier in the day, was in police custody late Wednesday night after he was the subject of an assault investigation.

Pittsfield Township (Mich.) Police Department wrote in a statement that it was called out Wednesday afternoon “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault … A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community.

“The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details.”

Earlier in the day, the Saline (Mich.) Police Department reported that it located and detained Moore before transferring him to the custody of the Pittsfield Township police.

Michigan fired Moore with cause, effective immediately, after an investigation by the school found “credible evidence” the coach engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” school athletic director Warde Manuel wrote in a statement posted to social media.

Biff Poggi was appointed interim head coach.

The ouster comes amid a 9-3 season in which Moore served a two-game suspension for his involvement in the program’s sign-stealing scandal.

The Wolverines finished the regular season at No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are scheduled to face No. 13 Texas (9-3) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31 in Orlando.

Moore, 39, had a 16-8 record at Michigan since taking over for Jim Harbaugh, who left to become the head coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers after winning the national championship in the 2023 season.