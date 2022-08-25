Sherry Rehman appeals world for assisting flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has urged the international community to come forward in providing assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister said around 30 million people have been directly affected by floods.

“Pakistan has received unprecedented rainfall during this monsoon,” she said, adding that overall the country received 241 percent more rains this month.

Sharing data of all provinces, Sherry Rehman said Balochistan received 496 percent additional rains, Sindh 784pc, Punjab 56 pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 33pc and Gilgit Baltistan witnessed 172 pc more downpour.

The Climate minister noted that over 900 people have died in incidents related to rains and floods across the country.

“This data is alarming and flood situation is further deteriorating with every passing day,” he said, urging the international community to come forward in providing assistance to the flood victims.

Sherry Rehman added that the government was making all-out efforts to rescue people and provide them relief assistance. She said heavy machinery is being used for dewatering inundated areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rains triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless.

Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

