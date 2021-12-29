Sherry Rehman criticizes ‘bypassing’ Parliament in security policy making

ISLAMABAD: People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman questioned bypassing the Parliament in formation of the National Security Policy, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, People’s Party’s parliamentary leader in upper house said that the policy is nothing but a piece of paper that is contrary to the ground realities of the country.

Senator Rehman also criticized over a bill to provide autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which also being demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“What sort of security is the government talking about when the IMF is dictating the economy and the SBP will be under its command”, PPP Senator said in its scathing speech.

“The security policy is related to the decisions of life and death. Why the policy not presented in the parliament,” Rehman asked.

“The groups fighting with state of Pakistan will now brought to the mainstream,” opposition senator further questioned. “Will Pakistan become safe with producing the IMF’s mini budget,” she further questioned.

“A mini-budget of 600 billion rupees being announced but the parliament being bypassed,” opposition senator added.