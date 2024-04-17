Sherry Rehman nominated as PPP’s parliamentary leader in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Senator Sherry Rehman as parliamentary leader in the Senate, ARY News reported.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani congratulated Senator Rehman on being nominated for the position.

He expressed hope that the PPP leader will play a pivotal role in legislation in the upper house.

Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani said that the Senate was an important forum for policy-making and Senator Rehman would employ her skills to highlight the issues faced by the masses.

It is pertinent to mention that Senator Sherry Rehman was the first female to become the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

She was declared the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate in 2018 as per a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat.

PPP leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate on April 9 while PML-N’s candidate for deputy chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir was also returned uncontested in the election.