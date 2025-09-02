Sherry Rehman rules out Kalabagh Dam, calls for small dams

ISLAMABAD: Vice President of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Senator Sherry Rehman, stated that the era of large dams is over and that the solution to floods lies elsewhere.

Speaking on ARY News’ Bakhabar Savera program, Sherry Rehman emphasized that even if the Kalabagh Dam is constructed through some miraculous intervention, it would not prevent floods. “Floods will still occur, even if Kalabagh Dam is built,” she asserted, adding that the focus should shift to more practical and sustainable solutions.

Rehman argued that whenever Pakistan experiences a super flood, the temptation to seek “magic bullet” solutions like mega dams becomes stronger. However, she made it clear that the era of massive dams like Tarbela and Mangla, which were built with international financial support, is long past.

She pointed out that both of these dams are now dealing with significant siltation problems due to the high silt flows from the Himalayan range.

“There is no doubt that the need for better storage exists, but we must focus on small, manageable solutions such as micro-dams and water harvesting reservoirs,” Rehman continued.

“We need to build a network of small dams that can absorb surges and store water without causing flooding. Let’s not confuse the concept of water storage with flood control.”

PPP senator also highlighted what she called Pakistan’s “ridiculously low” storage capacity and stressed that small dams are the way forward. These smaller projects are not only easier to maintain and finance but can be operationalized much faster.

When it comes to addressing the root causes of flooding, Rehman called for a comprehensive climate-water audit of the country. This audit should include joint solutions to tackle unchecked urban development, rampant deforestation, and unsustainable mountain mining practices. She stressed that while such steps won’t completely eliminate floods, they will help mitigate the impact.

“The reality is that floods are a result of climate change, deforestation, and unchecked urban expansion. Flooding will continue to occur, but we can manage how we respond to it, minimizing loss, including agricultural damage,” she said. Rehman also underscored the importance of reassessing agricultural land use to ensure future food and water security.

She warned that the increasing glacial melt in the country’s mountainous regions, with some peaks seeing a 16% increase, will only intensify the frequency and severity of floods.

She further criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister for refusing to engage in discussions on flood management. Rehman remarked that the CM’s decision to skip meetings and his rejection of dam construction proposals were contributing to a lack of informed dialogue on the issue.

“This is no longer a natural calamity; it’s a man-made disaster,” she asserted. “If we truly want to address flooding, we need to focus on long-term planning, not glamorous one-off fixes like big dams.”

Rehman emphasized that the construction of large dams, such as Kalabagh, is no longer the answer. Instead, a more holistic and realistic approach to water storage, climate resilience, and sustainable development is needed to mitigate the damage caused by floods.