PTI founder’s nephew Shershah Khan granted bail in May 9 case

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to Shershah Khan—son of Aleema Khan and nephew of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan—in the May 9, Jinnah House attack case, ARY News reported.

The bail was approved by ATC Administrative Judge Manzar Ali Gul against a surety bond of Rs100,000, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense.

Shershah’s mother, Aleema Khan, was present in court during the proceedings. During the hearing, Shershah Khan’s counsel argued that there was no evidence against the accused and that he had not participated in any violent activity.

Shershah was arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack on Jinnah House. According to police, a stick was recovered from him at the time of arrest.

A day earlier, the same court granted bail to Shershah’s brother, Shahraiz Khan, who was also arrested in connection with the May 9 incident. Shahraiz was taken into custody on August 21 from his residence.

According to the FIRs registered against Shershah Khan and Shahrez Khan, both were actively involved in the violent attacks on Jinnah House and other incidents of arson and vandalism on May 9, 2023.

FIR texts state that Shershah Khan participated in setting police vans on fire, attacking security personnel, and damaging state property.

Shershah reportedly fled abroad after the riots, hiding in London for nearly two years while running anti-state propaganda campaigns through digital platforms.