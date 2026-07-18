"She’s married to me!" Tom Holland defends Zendaya’s honor in viral ‘The Odyssey’ interview

Tom Holland isn’t letting anyone—not even a Greek hero played by Matt Damon—encroach on his marriage.

During a viral cast interview with Wired, the 30-year-old actor drew widespread laughs and praise when he jokingly took a possessive stance over his new wife, Zendaya, shutting down an internet inquiry about her romantic character dynamics in Christopher Nolan’s newly released blockbuster, The Odyssey.

The Question That Prompted the Viral Response

The lighthearted moment occurred while Holland was reading fan questions off a card alongside co-stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.

Holland read aloud the query: “Did Athena love Odysseus romantically?”

In the film, Zendaya portrays Athena, the Goddess of Wisdom, who acts as a divine guide to Matt Damon’s titular Odysseus. Before any of his veteran co-stars could offer a serious literary breakdown of Homer’s epic, Holland cut in with an instant, protective grin.

“No, because she’s married to me,” Holland declared.

The witty response immediately prompted nods of approval from the cast, with Matt Damon laughing and replying, “Yep. Good answer.”

Deciphering the Myth: Athena and Odysseus

While Holland’s playful gatekeeping stole the show, the actual narrative in The Odyssey follows a much more complex, non-romantic bond between the two characters.

A Intellectual Connection: As Matt Damon later explained in the interview, Athena guides Odysseus to his home in Ithaca because she respects his intellect, strategic mind, and cleverness—traits that perfectly mirror her own domain as the goddess of wisdom.

Telemachus’ Journey: The film also explores Athena’s relationship with Odysseus’ son, Telemachus (played by Holland). When asked what Athena teaches the young hero, Damon quipped, “True love,” which Holland enthusiastically agreed with.

A Summer of Romantic and Professional Milestones

The viral moment highlights how comfortable the historically private couple has become with their relationship status.

After years of intense public speculation and viral, fake AI wedding photos that circulated online earlier this year, Holland officially broke his silence and confirmed their marriage during a profile with Esquire UK on June 16, 2026. When asked if his close friends were fooled by the fake internet wedding photos, Holland famously replied, “No, because they were all there.”

With The Odyssey hitting theaters on July 17, 2026, and their highly anticipated Marvel return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day arriving on July 30, 2026, the newlywed power couple is safely cementing their status as the king and queen of the 2026 summer box office.