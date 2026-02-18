Shia LaBeouf arrested amid Mardi Gras celebrations

Shia LaBeouf was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

According to court records and eyewitness accounts noted, Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Tuesday following an alleged physical altercation during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after midnight outside a bar in the city’s historic French Quarter. Authorities confirmed the actor is facing two misdemeanour charges of simple battery following the confrontation.

Videos circulating online appear to show LaBeouf shirtless outside the venue, engaged in a tense exchange with several individuals. An eyewitness claimed the actor had been escorted out of the bar by staff before the situation escalated into a brawl. After leaving the immediate area, he allegedly returned to the front of the establishment, where paramedics later evaluated him.

Emergency medical personnel were seen providing aid at the scene before LaBeouf was placed into a waiting ambulance. Reports suggest he did not appear to have sustained serious injuries.

The arrest has renewed public attention on the actor’s past struggles with addiction and mental health. LaBeouf previously entered court-mandated rehabilitation following a 2017 arrest related to public intoxication and disorderly conduct. In past interviews, he has attributed substance abuse challenges to unresolved childhood trauma and post-traumatic stress.

Just hours before the reported altercation, the actor was spotted dancing and celebrating in the French Quarter amid post-Lundi Gras festivities, highlighting the crowded and high-energy atmosphere typical of the annual event.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the alleged fight, and it remains unclear whether LaBeouf has secured legal representation.