Shia LaBeouf celebrates 40th Birthday in New Orleans

American actor and filmmaker Shia LaBeouf celebrated his 40th birthday in New Orleans alongside girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey, marking a personal milestone as the actor continues to rebuild his life following recent legal troubles and major life changes.

According to PEOPLE, LaBeouf and Mumphrey were seen walking hand in hand through New Orleans on June 11. The couple enjoyed their birthday outing that also included dinner at a local Mexican restaurant, followed by dessert at a nearby cookie shop.

The public appearance came months after LaBeouf relocated from California to Louisiana following his reported split from actress Mia Goth. The former couple, who welcomed daughter Isabel in 2022, had maintained an on-and-off relationship for several years before reportedly parting ways in 2025.

According to the previous sources, PEOPLE reported that the actor wanted to spend more time near his father, Jeffrey LaBeouf, and sought a change from life in Los Angeles.

The birthday celebration also follows recent legal developments involving the Transformers star. Earlier this month, LaBeouf pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge connected to an altercation at a New Orleans bar during Mardi Gras celebrations in February. He was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to complete alcohol rehabilitation, anger management classes, and sensitivity training.

Despite the controversy, LaBeouf appears to be focusing on a new chapter in Louisiana. His latest public outing with Mumphrey signals a quieter period for the actor as he continues settling into life in New Orleans.

The relationship has attracted growing attention in recent months, though neither LaBeouf nor Mumphrey has publicly commented on their romance.