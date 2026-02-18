Shia LaBeouf drowns in trouble after his arrest in Louisiana City

Shia LaBeouf’s personal life is reportedly at stake after he was arrested in an alleged altercation in Louisiana City.

In the recent update post, Shia LaBeouf’s arrest, he might face trouble in his relationship with his wife, Mia Goth.

According to the Page Six sources, the couple claimed to be living separately for nearly a year. The couple quietly called it quits last year; however, it is unclear whether they have filed for divorce at this time.

Whilst another source told the outlet that Shia moved to New Orleans after the split to be closer to family members.

News of the couple’s split emerged after Shia was arrested following an alleged altercation with two men during Mardi Gras celebrations in the Louisiana city.

“At approximately 12:45 am on February 17, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males) reported being assaulted,” police said in a statement provided to People magazine.

“Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business,” continued the law enforcement department. “A staff member attempted to eject Mr LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times”.

“The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressively,” added the city’s police. As per the latest reports, the Transformer star is facing two counts of simple battery.